NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer , the AI-native platform reinventing the internet as a persistent, explorable universe, today launched its Global Simulation-the first real-time digital Earth where users show up as avatars, connect by location, and build relationships in a living, spatial network.

Peer is designed as a native environment for Agentic AI-an operating system where AI can move, perceive, and act within a shared world. By giving AI form and placing it in a common, persistent, and spatial environment, Peer creates a natural interface for human-AI interaction.

Every user is paired with their own AI agent-an intelligent companion that learns, evolves, and operates alongside them. This makes AI feel personal, useful, and embodied-an essential step toward making AI adoption universal and seamlessly woven into daily life. Together, they navigate a dynamic world where geography, memory, and imagination converge. And because Peer's interface is grounded in real-world geography, it doesn't just simulate the world-it connects to it, enabling AI to extend into physical reality through augmented reality and spatial computing.

“We're not launching another app-we're opening the portal to a new digital world,” said Tony Tran, Founder and CEO of Peer.“Imagine a platform that grows with the virality of a social network but monetizes like a game. This is the start of something far bigger than social-it's the foundation for the AI economy.”

The Map Becomes the Medium

At the core of Peer is a dynamic 3D map of the world-a new substrate where digital experiences are anchored to real places. This isn't a game world or escapist simulation-it's a living layer that blends the physical and digital into one continuous environment. Users appear as avatars tied to real-world and virtual locations, with full control over their visibility and presence.

Powered by GPS and VPS (Virtual Positioning System), Peer transforms the map into an interactive space where people can explore, drop content, discover others, and build communities. Unlike traditional apps or games, this is a digital reality that starts from the real world-making it feel authentic, grounded, and alive. Where Pokémon GO limited you to walking around your IRL location, Peer lets you travel anywhere in the world and then jump into the map to explore.

“Peer is the best of Roblox, Pokémon GO and Discord, all together and all powered by AI,” said Tran. "It's persistent, composable and built to scale beyond entertainment into utility, commerce and creation.”

A Platform for Presence

A real-time simulation of Earth, enabling seamless movement and avatar presence across the globe

Customizable avatars, giving users full control over how they appear-socially, partially, or invisibly

Location-aware presence, keeping users grounded in the physical world without ever leaving the app A spatial interface built for discovery, not addiction-replacing endless feeds with meaningful proximity

Another Peer breakthrough is Composable World Layering: one persistent world, infinite personal experiences. Two users in the same virtual Times Square might see different events, ads, or portals-each tailored to them. It's a new canvas for creators, brands, and AI to build uniquely for every person.

According to Tran, Peer is the first platform that lets the entire world enter the same persistent simulation-a planet-scale MMO tied to the real world-that is entirely accessible instantly from any mobile phone.

Unlike traditional games or closed virtual worlds that divide users by servers, regions, or gameplay loops, Peer opens access to a single, real-time world where anyone on Earth can step in together. No lobbies. No waiting rooms. No fragmentation. It's the gateway to infinite, immersive experiences powered by AI.

“We've built a platform with infinite entry points,” said Tran.“From São Paulo to Seoul, anyone with a phone can step into the simulation and begin their journey in an AI-powered world.”

Download the Peer app today at the App Store , Google Play or peer.inc .

About Peer

Peer is an AI-native platform reimagining the internet as a persistent, explorable universe. By combining a simulation of Earth with generative AI, avatars, and real-time spatial interaction, Peer creates a new operating system for human-AI coexistence. Peer is currently rolling out its first phase and will expand into AI agents, immersive worldbuilding, and custom hardware.

