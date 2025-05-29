Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How To Write Newsworthy Pitches That Journalists Want To Cover


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Make Your Pitches Stand Out and Maximize Your PR Efforts

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists get flooded with pitches every day - but only a handful grab their attention. What makes a pitch stand out?

From writing a subject line that sparks interest to sharing a story that truly matters, small tweaks can help you land more media coverage and build better relationships with reporters.

In our blog, you'll learn:

  • What makes a pitch journalist friendly
  • How to tailor your story to fit newsroom priorities
  • Common pitching mistakes and how to avoid them
  • And more!

Read the full post.




About Notified
We are Notified , and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified, an EQ company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


