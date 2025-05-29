Penn Highlands State College Partners With SAFE-T System To Provide Support For Victims Of Sexual Assault
“We are excited to partner with SAFE-T System to bring top quality sexual assault care to victims who seek help from our hospital,” said Sarah Lehman, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing for Penn Highlands State College.“Having expert nurses available 24/7 to support our patients and staff is invaluable.”
SAFE-T System was launched with support from the Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime as a solution to enhance access to high quality sexual assault care in underserved communities. When someone presents at Penn Highlands State College after experiencing sexual violence, they will immediately have access to a board-certified sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE). SANEs have extensive experience in the provision of sexual assault care and thanks to SAFE-T System's specialized forensic telehealth technology, their expertise can be accessed in the Centre County region. Typically, access to SANEs with this level of training and experience is often limited to large urban sexual assault centers. However, the innovative partnership Penn Highlands State College shares with SAFE-T System makes it possible to have this expertise in this region. The SAFE-T System telehealth SANE (teleSANE) can see the live exam in progress ensuring best practices, proper evidence collection and a safe and supportive environment for the patient.
“The expert nurse appears on the screen where they can talk to and support both the onsite nurse and the patient,” said Sheridan Miyamoto, Assistant Professor of Nursing at Penn State and Director of the SAFE-T Center.“This is a true partnership. Our goal is to make sure the on-site nurse feels supported and confident during the exam and that the patient knows that they are getting the best care possible.”
Sexual assault forensic examinations are free to patients and no cost is incurred for SAFE-T System telehealth support. Forensic examination services are available at Penn Highlands State College Emergency Department 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Penn Highlands State College Exterior
