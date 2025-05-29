Progyny Adds Distinguished Healthcare Executive Elizabeth Bierbower To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, today announced the addition of healthcare veteran Elizabeth Bierbower to its Board of Directors.

"As we continue to round out our board's experience, Elizabeth's extensive leadership with some of the largest health plans and deep financial expertise will be invaluable as we scale and innovate across the women's health and family building spectrum," said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. "Her insights will support our strategy to deliver even more value to our members, clients, and shareholders as we expand our reach and impact."

Bierbower brings more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having held leadership roles across health plans, provider services, and care innovation. She most recently served as Chairman and CEO of Friday Health Plans and held various senior positions at Humana, including Segment President, President of the Employer Group Segment, and Chief Operating Officer of the Specialty Benefits division. Prior to Humana, she held leadership roles at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Coventry Health Care.

Bierbower's depth of healthcare experience also includes serving on the board of directors of numerous companies including Option Care Health, the largest national independent provider for infusion therapy, as well as the boards of several privately held companies, including BlueSprig, Quest Analytics, Paradigm Corp., and Point32Health.

“Progyny is setting the standard for what comprehensive, outcomes-based women's health and family building benefits should look like in today's workforce,” said Bierbower.“I'm joining the board at an exciting time as the company continues its expansion of both products and reach, and I look forward to contributing to the team's objective of advancing access to high-quality care for women and families.”

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit .

