Biodegradable Polymers Strategic Market Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Consumer Focus On Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Presents Opportunities For Biodegradable Polymers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Biodegradable Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) An Introduction to Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Prospects & Outlook
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding End-Uses for Biodegradable Polymers to Fuel Market Growth Persistent Rise in Demand from Packaging Industry to Spur Market Growth Innovations in Biodegradable Polymers-Based Packaging Materials Rising Demand for Biodegradable Polymers from Food Packaging Applications Compostable Bags Demand to Boost Market Prospects Consumer Focus on Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Presents Opportunities for Biodegradable Polymers Biodegradable Polymers Find Use in Biomedical Applications Agriculture Industry Makes Use of Biodegradable Polymers Biodegradable Polymers to Play a Critical Role in Sustainable Environmental & Economic Development Next-Gen Biodegradable Polymers: A Potential Solution for the World's Plastic Problem With Government Promoting Green Procurement Policies, Market Poised to Benefit Consumer Goods: A Major Market for Biodegradable Polymers Numerous Benefits of Biodegradable Polymers Drive Use in Textile Industry PLA Finds Growing Use in Food Packaging and Frozen Items Biodegradability and Low Cost Among the Key Benefits Fueling Demand for Starch Blends PHA: Demand for High Quality Packaging Materials Spurs Demand Biodegradable Polymers to Replace Conventional Fracking Fluids Biodegradable Coatings: Potential in Store Biodegradable Polymers in Medical Sector: High Growth Opportunities Innovations to Boost Market Prospects Challenges Facing the Biodegradable Polymers Market High Cost of Biodegradable Plastics Compared to Conventional Plastics Biodegradable Plastics Suffer from Performance-Related Issues
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 44 companies featured in this Biodegradable Polymers market report
- AMSilk GmbH API S.p.A. Arkema S.A. BASF SE BioBag International AS Bio-On S.p.A. Biome Bioplastics Ltd. Bioplastics International Braskem S.A. Cardia Bioplastics Cereplast Inc. Corbion N.V. Danimer Scientific DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Eastman Chemical Company Evonik Industries AG FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Futerro S.A. Green Dot Bioplastics Inc. Kaneka Corporation
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Biodegradable Polymers Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment