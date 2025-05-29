Australia Wealth Management HNW Investment Preferences Analysis Report 2025: Multi-Service Propositions And Robo-Advice Lead To Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key insights into the investment preferences of Australia's HNW individuals, focusing on demographics, portfolio allocation, and offshore investment trends. Explore growth opportunities in robo-advice, commodities, and trust management. Expats and female HNWs are valuable target markets for wealth managers.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the investment preferences among Australia's high net worth (HNW) individuals, providing detailed profiles based on their demographics, asset allocation tendencies, and service demands. Drawing insights from the Global Wealth Managers Survey, the report paints a comprehensive portrait of Australia's elite financial community.

The Australian HNW landscape is prominently occupied by professional and high-earning males. However, the rise of female HNWs and ambitious entrepreneurs presents a growing opportunity for wealth managers. In this fiercely competitive sector, the demand for advisory mandates is substantial. Nonetheless, the ability to offer a comprehensive suite of services coupled with sophisticated investment options remains critical.

The increasing inclination towards robo-advice, matched with an expanding demand for commodities, inheritance planning, and trust management services, signifies significant potential growth avenues for wealth managers aspiring to capture this affluent segment.

Expatriates form 12.3% of the local HNW demographic, posing a lucrative market due to their intricate service requirements.

Robo-advice comprises 13.4% of the Australian HNW investment portfolios, indicating robust demand. On average, Australian HNW individuals allocate 35% of their wealth offshore, with this trend expected to intensify in the next 12 months.

Gain insights into Australia's HNW wealth market, specifically the investment preferences and behavioral patterns of HNW individuals.

Refine your client acquisition strategies using nuanced data on HNW demographics and wealth sources. Adapt your investment product offerings to align with the discerning requirements of HNW individuals, ensuring your portfolio meets current and future asset class demands.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Demographics

2. Expats

3. Investment Style Preferences

4. Asset Allocation Preferences

5. Offshore Investment Preferences

6. Products and Services

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



NAB

DPM Financial Services

Leeuwin Wealth

QuietGrowth

BetaShares Direct

Stockspot

Westpac Private Bank UBS Wealth Management

