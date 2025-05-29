Correction: New Prices For Natural Gas Transmission Services Have Been Approved
On 29 May 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2026.
In 2026, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.52 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 5% compared to this year. In 2025 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.60 Eur/MWh.
New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website
