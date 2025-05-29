Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Analysis Report, April 2025 Edition - Biosimilar Approvals Surge To Record High, A Key Opportunity For Biologic Cmos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover crucial insights into the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry with the Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report. This essential monthly analysis covers CMO trends, new contracts, mergers, and innovations. Gain strategic advantages, navigate industry challenges, and explore opportunities in contract manufacturing.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, April 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report delivers a monthly analysis of critical news and trends in the pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) sector. Each edition features in-depth evaluations of current business conditions, details on new outsourcing contracts, and assessments of emerging opportunities and threats for manufacturers. Readers receive updates on the latest mergers, acquisitions, and financings, as well as vital facility news, including planned site openings and closures, GMP inspections, and investments in cutting-edge technology and equipment.

Scope

This report provides a crucial monthly overview of the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, curated from expert analyses and extensive databases covering deals, financials, clinical trials, and more. Essential for:



CMO Executives and Strategic Decision-Makers: Enhance your understanding of the industry and underpin strategic planning initiatives.

Sourcing and Procurement Executives in Bio/Pharmaceutical Companies: Gain insights into your supply base to inform supplier selection and management. Investors, Advisors, and Consultants: Deepen market understanding to identify promising investment opportunities.

Reasons to Buy



Stay informed about current trends and leverage forward-thinking strategies to overcome challenges and capitalize on emerging drivers in the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape. Use our strategic radar to pinpoint impactful developments and innovations.

Identify the latest opportunities and risks in contract manufacturing, taking into account clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Gain insights into recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing deals in the manufacturing sector over the past quarter.

Stay informed about the latest contract service agreements.

Strengthen competitor and market intelligence by reviewing inspection outcomes and facility investments. Avoid disruption with updates on supply chain challenges and newly introduced regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Trends

1.1. Trump's first 100 days tout US-bound pharma investments amid tariff worries

1.2. Novartis to build $23B US sites for 100% domestic manufacturing

1.3. Biosimilar approvals surge to record high, a key opportunity for biologic CMOs

1.4. Data and relationships can mitigate clinical supply chain risk and cost

1.5. Europe proposes Critical Medicines Act to boost manufacturing and "Buy EU"

2. Industry Analysis

2.1. Contract service agreements

2.2. Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

2.3. Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025

3. Value Chain

3.1. Compounding

3.2. API chemical

3.3. API biologics - protein and peptide

3.4. API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

3.5. Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.6. Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging

3.7. Analytical services

