The Vision Council Foundation Announces Industry Partners And NYC Event For National Sunglasses Day 2025

Alexandria, Virginia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vision Council Foundation is proud to kick off the countdown to National Sunglasses Day 2025 with the announcement of an exciting event in New York City and a growing roster of industry sponsors. Celebrated on June 27 , the campaign promotes sunglasses as essential tools for both eye health and personal style – underscoring the real risks of UV exposure and the simple steps people can take to protect their vision.

This year's theme brings science and style together, inviting optical, fashion, wellness, and weather experts to spotlight the importance of daily UV eye protection for all ages.

Exclusive NYC Event on June 26

The Vision Council Foundation will host a dynamic celebration in New York City on Thursday, June 26 , welcoming media, influencers, and industry leaders to explore the impact and innovation behind UV safety on the evening before National Sunglasses Day.

Event highlights include:



Expert panel on UV risks, sunglass innovation, and sun-smart living

Curated sunwear displays and try-ons from leading brands Seasonal refreshments, giveaways, and shareable photo moments

Thank You to Our Sponsors

The Vision Council Foundation is proud to recognize its 2025 event sponsors:

GUESS Eyewear, Mar colin, Silhouette, evil eye, Marchon & Altair Eyewear , EssilorLuxottica, ZEISS, OGI Eyewear, Vera Wang (Kenmark Eyewear), MODO, Peepers, Vontélle Eyewear, and L'Amy America .

These partners are helping to elevate the message of everyday eye protection and bring National Sunglasses Day to life across the country.

Sponsorship Opportunities Still Open

There's still time for brands to join the campaign and be part of this year's NYC event. To learn more, contact ... .

Free Toolkit for Eyecare Providers and Brands

To support and encourage campaign participation, The Vision Council Foundation offers a complimentary digital toolkit with everything eyecare providers, optical shops, and brands need to promote the day online and in-store. Access the toolkit here .

Toolkit includes:



Customizable social media graphics and sample posts

UV education fact sheets and infographics Printable posters and signage for retail and practice settings

Make an Impact

Every dollar donated to The Vision Council Foundation supports vision education, outreach programs, and career-building initiatives across the optical industry.

Supporters can make direct contributions online here and learn more at thevisioncouncilfoundation.org .

About The Vision Council Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of The Vision Council, The Vision Council Foundation empowers people everywhere to see and look their best through public eye health education and optical industry career training support. A 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization, the Foundation is dedicated to ensuring better vision for better lives.

