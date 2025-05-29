Aeroflexx's Innovative Liquid Packaging Receives Critical Guidance Recognition From Association Of Plastic Recyclers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx , a leader in sustainable packaging, has received Critical Guidance Recognition for recyclability from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its proprietary mono-material AeroFlexx Pak.

APR's Critical Guidance Recognition is one of the most widely accepted benchmarks for evaluating plastic packaging and provides independent validation and credibility that the AeroFlexx Pak is designed for recyclability. Under the APR Design® Recognition Program, innovations must undergo rigorous third-party testing and independent review to ensure they meet the stringent requirements of the Critical Guidance test protocol FPE-CG-01. Achieving this comprehensive recognition confirms compatibility of PE-based films and flexible packaging innovations with film reclamation systems sourcing post-consumer films from store drop-off collection points or, in some cases, curbside collection.

“Receiving recognition from APR is a significant milestone for AeroFlexx,” said Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx CEO.“It reinforces our ability to deliver packaging innovations that function seamlessly within today's recovery systems while advancing sustainability goals for brands and supply chain partners.”

AeroFlexx addresses a long-standing challenge in the packaging industry by introducing innovative packaging technology that combines the benefits of flexible and rigid packaging into an all-in-one solution. As a result, the AeroFlexx Pak can eliminate up to 85% of virgin plastic compared to a traditional rigid bottle, cap, and label. This is made possible by having up to 70% less plastic at the source and can incorporate up to 50% recycled content.

Translating the potential sustainability benefits, with just 2.5B units of market adoption, the AeroFlexx Paks would save 599.4 million kilowatt-hours of energy and 65.3 million gallons of gas. Furthermore, CO2 emissions would be reduced by 256.8 million pounds, and landfills would be spared from 980.8 million pounds of waste. In addition, the AeroFlexx production process yields up to 83% less waste to landfills, 73% less water use, and 69% GHG reduction compared to the traditional rigid bottle process, making the AeroFlexx Pak a revolutionary step toward reducing the packaging industry's global footprint and supporting the circular economy efforts.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV ) family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

