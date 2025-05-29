Surgical Energy Devices Market To Reach $17Bn By 2031, Growing At 7.3% CAGR With Tech Advancements Datam Intelligence

Surgical Energy Devices Market

- DataM IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market OverviewThe Surgical Energy Devices Market is witnessing robust growth, projected to rise from $11.1 billion in 2024 to $17 billion by 2031, at a steady CAGR of 7.3%. These devices, which use advanced energy forms such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser to cut, coagulate, or ablate tissue, have transformed surgical practices by enabling minimally invasive procedures, reducing blood loss, and shortening recovery times. Increasing demand for such efficient surgical solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics is fueling market expansion globally.Market DriversRising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions, including cancer and cardiovascular disordersIncreasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which depend heavily on advanced energy devicesContinuous technological advancements in energy delivery systems, enhancing precision and safetyAn increasing elderly population is driving a rise in the number of surgical procedures.Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions increasing accessibility to advanced surgical toolsSupportive reimbursement policies are encouraging the adoption of minimally invasive procedures in major markets.Rising awareness among surgeons and patients about the benefits of energy-based surgical devicesGet Premium Sample Pdf :Market Key PlayersProminent players innovating and competing in this market include:Olympus CorporationMedical Device Business Services, Inc.B. Braun SEMedtronic PLCLotus Surgicals Pvt LtdMavera MedicalHOLOGIC, INCSmith+NephewMedline Industries, IncErbe Elektromedizin GmbHThese companies focus on R&D and strategic partnerships to enhance their product portfolios and expand their global footprint.Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Radiofrequency DevicesUltrasonic DevicesElectrosurgical DevicesLaser DevicesOthersBy Application:General SurgeryGynecologyCardiovascular SurgeryOrthopedic SurgeryUrologyOthersBy End User:HospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersSpecialty ClinicsLatest News of USAJanuary 2025: Medtronic unveiled a next-gen ultrasonic surgical device with enhanced tissue sealing capabilities.March 2025: HOLOGIC, INC received FDA clearance for a new radiofrequency device targeting gynecological surgeries.February 2025: Smith+Nephew launched a minimally invasive electrosurgical platform aimed at orthopedic procedures.Latest News of JapanApril 2025: Olympus Corporation introduced an advanced laser device optimized for urological procedures.February 2025: B. Braun SE received government support to promote surgical energy devices in cancer treatments.January 2025: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH partnered with leading Japanese hospitals to develop customized energy-based surgical solutions.Key DevelopmentsOct 2024: Medical Device Business Services, Inc. launched an AI-powered electrosurgical system enhancing surgical precision.Aug 2024: Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd released a multifunctional ultrasonic device reducing operative time.Jul 2024: Medline Industries, Inc expanded its surgical energy device distribution in Asia-Pacific markets.Jun 2024: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH obtained FDA clearance for a new laser device for gynecological surgeries.May 2024: Mavera Medical formed global partnerships to broaden the availability of energy-based surgical devices.ConclusionThe surgical energy devices market is set for significant growth fueled by technological innovation, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding healthcare infrastructure worldwide. As key players continue to develop safer, more efficient, and versatile devices, adoption rates are expected to accelerate, improving surgical outcomes and patient care. With strong growth prospects in both developed and emerging markets, this sector remains pivotal in advancing modern surgical practices.Related Reports :Surgical Blades and Scalpels Market Analysis 2024 - 2031Cardiac Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2024 - 2031

