Perimeter Healthcare Bolsters Executive Leadership Team By Naming Jason D. Bailey As Chief Development Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perimeter Healthcare , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason D. Bailey as Chief Development Officer. Jason will be responsible for new acquisitions and driving strategic new growth for Perimeter, leading planning and development. Jason has over 15 years' experience in banking and corporate development.Serving most recently as the Senior Vice President at American Health Partners, Jason led corporate development for an innovative, vertically integrated health care organization covering 7 healthcare services and provider-based businesses. He was successful in negotiating significant deal points including financial terms, equity structures, employment arrangements, joint venture terms and management agreements. After several years of strategic growth, Jason had an integral role leading multiple successful sell-side processes within American Health Partners' portfolio of businesses.“I'm excited to join the team and help drive the next phase of Perimeter's growth through development, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to impact patients' lives who struggle with mental health challenges.”Jason holds an MBA from The University of Georgia in Healthcare Administration and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance with a concentration in Corporate Finance from Western Kentucky University – Gordon Ford College of Business.“Jason brings deep industry expertise in expansion and development in the behavioral health space, I am incredibly excited to welcome him to Perimeter at such a key time of growth,” stated Rod Laughlin, CEO, Perimeter. Perimeter has a reputation for delivering high-quality services to individuals with behavioral health disorders, and I look forward to advancing our growth even further.”About Perimeter Healthcare:Perimeter Healthcare consists of a network of mental and behavioral healthcare facilities that are committed to the mental well-being of their clients. They provide a broad range of comprehensive treatment programs for a variety of mental health disorders. Learn more about Perimeter by visiting

