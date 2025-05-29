Epsilon Reaches Key Milestone: ETS Now Integrates With PAS Accounting Out-Of-The-Box

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epsilon, a leader in capital markets technology solutions, today announced a major milestone in the evolution of ETS, its innovative trade management platform. With the release of version 5.1, ETS now includes out-of-the-box integration of the Principia Analytic System (PAS) subledger libraries as part of its suite of integrated components.This enhancement marks a significant step forward in ETS's ability to deliver full front-to-back support for fixed income and derivative products. Leveraging the proven flexibility and performance of PAS libraries, the integration substantially shortens implementation timelines and enhances interoperability.“Seamless integration of PAS subledger libraries is a pivotal moment for us and our clients,” said Debashis Sen, CEO of Epsilon.“ETS can now support our clients across the entire lifecycle-from trade qualification to trade management to trade accounting-all on a state-of-the-art technology stack designed to reduce implementation time and support costs.”The release underscores Epsilon's commitment to helping financial institutions manage everything on their balance sheet through streamlined, cross-platform solutions.About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group's deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System and pasVal, visit .

