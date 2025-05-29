Epsilon Reaches Key Milestone: ETS Now Integrates With PAS Accounting Out-Of-The-Box
This enhancement marks a significant step forward in ETS's ability to deliver full front-to-back support for fixed income and derivative products. Leveraging the proven flexibility and performance of PAS libraries, the integration substantially shortens implementation timelines and enhances interoperability.
“Seamless integration of PAS subledger libraries is a pivotal moment for us and our clients,” said Debashis Sen, CEO of Epsilon.“ETS can now support our clients across the entire lifecycle-from trade qualification to trade management to trade accounting-all on a state-of-the-art technology stack designed to reduce implementation time and support costs.”
The release underscores Epsilon's commitment to helping financial institutions manage everything on their balance sheet through streamlined, cross-platform solutions.
About Epsilon Technologies Group
Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group's deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.
To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System and pasVal, visit .
Douglas Long
Epsilon Technologies Group
+1 212-480-2270
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment