The Regis Company Launches Jumpstart, Enabling L&D Teams To Create Custom Skills Training 70% Faster

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Regis Company, a leading AI-powered skills practice platform, today announced the launch of Jumpstart, its latest offering enabling L&D professionals to create custom, simulation-based training modules with 70% of the work completed on day one. Built on the company's SimGate platform, Jumpstart addresses the critical frustration facing so many L&D teams: delivering high-quality skills training that helps them keep pace with the speed of change.

"Today's L&D professionals are caught between increasing skill gaps and shrinking timelines," said Mike Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company. "They're being asked to do more with less, while ensuring training actually changes behavior. Jumpstart fundamentally shifts this equation – what once took weeks now takes hours, without sacrificing the quality or engagement that drives real skill development."

Addressing the Skills Practice Gap

While traditional e-learning focuses on knowledge transfer, research shows that most learning happens through practice and skills application. Jumpstart combines 20 years of learning science with advanced AI to create rich, scenario-based simulations that put learners in realistic situations where they can practice nuanced skills like critical thinking, leadership, or industry-specific capabilities that solve a business need.

With Jumpstart, L&D professionals gain access to Smart Templates-pre-built learning frameworks structured around proven microlearning methodologies that work regardless of subject matter. Whether teams are building leadership training, compliance modules, or technical skills development, they can trust they're using research-backed instructional design. L&D professionals can customize based on their specific content and context, achieving in hours what traditionally required weeks of instructional design and technical development.

Key Features Driving Rapid Deployment

* Smart Templates: Customizable, pre-configured scenarios for essential business skills, 70% complete on day one.

* Advanced AI simulations: AI-powered behavioral modeling creates avatar interactions with contextual understanding and adaptive responses – delivering realistic characters that adjust naturally to each learner's approach and decisions

* Behavioral Analytics: Real-time data on skill application and decision-making patterns

* Flexible Authoring: Non-technical users can easily customize content without coding

* Decision Reports: Detailed insights into learner choices and skill progression

Proven Impact Across Industries

Early adopters like Accenture, Eli Lilly, PwC, and Abbott have already begun to transform their L&D operations using The Regis Company's SimGate platform. With JumpStart, these capabilities are now accessible to mid-sized organizations and individual L&D departments facing immediate training needs.

"The traditional choice between speed and quality is false," said Vaughan. "Every L&D professional knows the feeling – leadership wants impactful training delivered fast, but they're stuck choosing between rushed, generic content or expensive custom development that takes forever. Jumpstart breaks that cycle. Teams can create sophisticated, realistic scenarios in hours because the heavy lifting is already done. Learners actually practice real situations they'll face at work, which is why they stay engaged and genuinely develop the capabilities they need."

Competitive Advantages in a Crowded Market

Unlike analytical-heavy platforms that miss human nuances or solutions requiring extensive onboarding, Jumpstart delivers immediate value. The platform's realistic workplace simulations feature professional environments and authentic human interactions, ensuring learners practice in contexts that mirror their actual work situations. The platform's flexibility serves organizations of any size, from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-sized companies, without the constraints of on-site facilitation or rigid frameworks.

Availability

Jumpstart is available immediately, with pricing based on a solution-plus-learner tier model. Organizations can experience the platform through The Regis Company's monthly Skills Practice Workshops , which demonstrate how to transform traditional training into engaging skills practice.

About Regis Company

The Regis Company is transforming corporate learning through its AI-powered skills development platform, SimGate. SimGate enables organizations to create, deploy, and measure realistic, simulation-based training that develops the complex human skills critical to future success. Founded on decades of learning science research, The Regis Company serves leading organizations across industries, helping them build workforce capabilities at the speed of change. For more information about Jumpstart or to schedule a demonstration, visit .

