'Cong Should Demonstrate Patriotism', Says State Rajasthan Chief On Arrest Of Ex-Minister's Aide For Espionage Charges
He called for a thorough investigation into all individuals connected with the government employee arrested on espionage charges in Jaisalmer.
The accused, Shakur Khan, was previously the Personal Assistant to a Minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
BJP leader Rathore emphasised that the matter is of serious concern, given that personal assistants to Ministers have access to sensitive government information.
"If such individuals establish connections with enemy nations and share classified information, it becomes a major threat to national security," he said while speaking to the media.
He added, "It is important to uncover who he was in contact with, what channels he was using, and who his known associates are. Strict action must be taken against everyone involved."
BJP leader Rathore also criticised the Congress leadership, saying, "Congress leaders should demonstrate patriotism. The Minister concerned should have raised alarms when his Personal Assistant repeatedly travelled to Pakistan. Suspicion should have further increased if there were any signs of links to ISI."
Calling the incident as "unfortunate," the State BJP President said that he came to know about the arrest of the former Minister's Personal Assistant on Thursday and reiterated the demand for a detailed and impartial probe.
A Rajasthan government employee, identified as Shakur Khan, was detained in Jaisalmer on Wednesday night for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said.
Rajasthan's Intelligence department team was acting on security-related inputs when it arrested Khan.
The suspicion of espionage for Pakistan on Khan arose when phone numbers related to Islamabad were found on his mobile phone, officials added.
The detained individual works in the district employment office in Jaisalmer.
"There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained on Wednesday night," an official said.
