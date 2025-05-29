Reliance Jio Introduces Rs 198 Plan: Unlimited 5G, Daily 2GB Data And Calls

Reliance Jio has launched a new ₹198 prepaid plan offering unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB daily data with unlimited 5G access for 14 days. This affordable plan allows users to experience Jio's 5G network.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, has millions of subscribers. While private companies like Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and the government-owned BSNL, compete fiercely, Jio continues to attract customers by offering affordable plans. Now, Jio has introduced an affordable 5G plan.

Reliance Jio's cheapest prepaid 5G plan comes at ₹198. If you want to experience 5G on your device, this is the most affordable plan in the industry. It offers a short-term validity. If you want to check if Jio's 5G works well in your area or on your device, you can test it by recharging with this plan.

Jio's ₹198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB daily data. This plan offers users unlimited 5G connectivity at no extra cost. There are additional benefits of JioTV and JioAICloud. The 5G benefit extends only for 14 days, as the validity is 14 days. The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps after using the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data.

There's no daily limit on 5G data usage. Companies like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have imposed some restrictions on 5G services. But with Jio, you can use 5G services daily without any restrictions. This plan is sufficient for users who want to experiment with Jio's 5G to determine if getting a long-term plan is worthwhile.

Jio a step ahead

Jio and Airtel are the two largest telecom companies in India. Both companies serve millions of mobile customers in the country. But Jio is a step ahead in affordable plans and customer service.