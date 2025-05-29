403
I Am Always Guilty: Amorim Takes Responsibility As Man United Booed After Defeat To ASEAN All-Stars
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Manchester United's post-season tour of Asia, worth £8million, got off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur. The loss, courtesy of Maung Maung Lwin's second-half goal, was met with boos from the 72,000-plus crowd at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.</p><p>Head coach Ruben Amorim took responsibility for the team's performance, stating, "I feel always guilty... I am always guilty of the performance of the team, no matter what." He also welcomed the negative reaction from the fans, suggesting it could serve as a wake-up call for the team. "Maybe because every game that we lost in the Premier League they were always there (cheering us)," Amorim said.</p><p>Amorim acknowledged that the team's display was subpar, saying, "We should perform better... We were slow, and we still don't have in us to win every exercise in training, every game." He also revealed that some players were at risk of injury, but the team still wanted to give them playing time to respect the fans. "Some players were a risk, but we wanted to respect all the fans and put all the players in the game and we should win with these kind of games."</p><p>The defeat came just a week after Manchester United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham. Amorim had previously told fans that "the good days are coming" after a "disaster season," but the team's latest performance has raised concerns.</p><p>When questioned about potential transfers, Amorim remained tight-lipped, saying, "You have to wait for that for the next season... It's for you guys (in the media) to talk about." Despite reports of a potential deal with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, Amorim refused to confirm any transfer news. However, he did hint that changes are on the horizon, saying "there will be some changes."</p><p>Manchester United will continue their post-season tour with a friendly match against Hong Kong on Friday.</p>
