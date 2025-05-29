Ncino Stock Rises Post Q1 Print, Wall Street Lifts Price Target: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shares of financial technology provider nCino Inc. (NCNO) traded 4.3% higher in Thursday's premarket session after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter (Q1) earnings.

The company's revenue climbed 13% year-on-year (YoY) to $144.1 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $140.1 million, as per Finchat data.

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 matched the consensus estimate.

After the earnings report, Wall Street analysts increased their price targets and expressed strong confidence in the company's performance.

Keefe Bruyette lifted its price target on nCino to $33 from $28 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the stock.

In a research note, the brokerage described nCino's beat-and-raise results as a strong kickoff to the year.

Barclays increased its price target to $31 from $24 and reaffirmed its 'Overweight' rating on the stock.

The research firm noted that the company delivered stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and is reflecting that strength in its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Although annual contract value projections remain the same, this still supports the potential for growth to pick up again next year.

Piper Sandler raised its price target on nCino from to $28 from $25 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating on the stock. The firm noted that the Q1 results held few surprises, as the outperformance was already highlighted in last week's preliminary report.

The 2.3% subscription revenue beat relative to the midpoint of guidance was aided by approximately $0.8 million in sequential gains from the U.S. mortgage segment, following a notably cautious outlook at the start of the year.

Nevertheless, Piper raised its forecasts due to stronger-than-expected growth in mortgage subscriptions and effective cost management, which may support EBIT growth in the high teens.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around nCino remained in 'bullish' territory with extremely high message volume.

nCino stock has lost over 20% year-to-date and over 11% in the last 12 months.

