Trade Reset Opportunity? SEBI RIA Is Bullish On TCS, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Sun Pharma After Trump Tariff Block

A landmark ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade has blocked President Donald Trump's sweeping“Liberation Day” tariffs, citing overreach of executive power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The court emphasized that such decisions rest solely with the U.S. Congress. In effect, it struck down the baseline 10% tariff on all imports and higher duties on specific nations like China and members of the European Union.

According to SEBI-registered investment advisor Adarsh Nimborkar, this legal intervention marks a shift in global trade dynamics.

He notes that this ruling curtails the risk of abrupt, unilateral trade tariff actions in the future and also potentially resets global trade relations and presents new opportunities for Indian exporters and investors.

Implications for India

Nimborkar highlights that Indian exporters now face a more stable U.S. trade environment, free from the threat of arbitrary tariffs.

Several Indian companies across diverse sectors stand to gain from the U.S. court's decision to strike down the tariff orders:

TCS

A major player in the IT services sector, TCS is expected to benefit significantly due to its strong exposure to the U.S. market.

With improved trade relations and reduced uncertainties, demand for tech outsourcing from American clients is likely to strengthen, he adds.

Support is seen at ₹3,475, followed by ₹3,397, with resistance pegged at ₹3,556 and ₹3,668.

Nimborkar notes that TCS has recently achieved a positive price breakout, trading above its second resistance level at ₹3,503, indicating strong bullish momentum.

Bajaj Auto

A leader in the auto export space, Bajaj Auto may gain a competitive edge in international markets.

Lower tariff tensions mean Indian vehicles can now compete more effectively on pricing in the global arena, especially in the U.S. and emerging markets.

Support is seen at ₹8,611, followed by₹8,312, with resistance pegged at ₹9,357 and ₹10,020.

Nimborkar notes that Bajaj Auto has seen a positive price breakout, currently trading beneath its second support level at ₹8,878, suggesting a potential bullish trend.

Larsen & Toubro (L & T)

L & T, which operates in the infrastructure and engineering domain, could benefit from a revival in global infrastructure projects.

Trade normalization is likely to unlock postponed projects and encourage international contracts, particularly those involving U.S.-based funding or partners, he adds.

Support is seen at ₹3,462, followed by ₹3,275, with resistance pegged at ₹3,750 and ₹3,960.

Nimborkar notes that L & T is currently trading in a sideways trend between ₹3,525 and ₹3,725.

A decisive breakout with strong volume above ₹3,725 or below ₹3,525 will likely determine the next directional move. Until then, he expects the price to oscillate within this range.

Sun Pharma

One of India's largest pharmaceutical exporters, Sun Pharma, may see relief in pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market.

According to him, easing tariff-related uncertainties could help stabilize profit margins and improve the regulatory environment for exports.

Support is seen at ₹1,628, followed by ₹1,555, with resistance pegged at ₹1,723 and ₹1,846.

Nimborkar notes that Sun Pharma has recorded a favorable price breakout, trading below its resistance level of ₹1,723 at ₹1,687. If it does not sustain above this resistance, the stock might show downward momentum.

Risks & What to watch

Nimborkar cautions that risks remain. The Trump administration has appealed the decision, and a reversal could bring back trade uncertainty.

Strategically, he recommends focusing on export-oriented companies, especially those deriving 30–50% revenue from the U.S. (TCS, Infosys, Divi's Labs).

Nimborkar advises traders to watch for momentum in mid-cap IT and auto stocks, and suggests business owners consider expanding into U.S. markets as tariff risks recede.

He advises caution with Global ETFs as global volatility remains, asking investors to stay diversified.

Overall, Nimborkar sees the court's decision as a turning point in global trade law.

He emphasises that sustained benefits for India will depend on continued policy stability and strategic positioning by exporters and investors.

