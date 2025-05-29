New Visa Module For Afghans Offers Six Application Categories Check Details

New Delhi: India implemented a new visa module for Afghan nationals on April 29, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. Jaiswal said the new visa module will help to further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal noted that the old visa module for Afghan nationals has been discontinued. He said that Afghan nationals can apply for Indian visas in six categories--medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic. He asked those who are in India as per the old policy to get it converted as per the new policy.

When asked whether India has implemented a new visa module for Afghan nationals, the MEA spokesperson stated,“I would like to introduce you to the new visa module in place for Afghan nationals. This was, I think, put in place last month. The old visa module that we had, a program called E-Emergency Ex-Miscelleanous Visa, has been discontinued, and we have a new visa model for Afghan nationals, which came into effect on 29th April, so last month, 29th April.”

India has recently resumed issuing visas to Afghan nationals after a four-year hiatus, following the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. This move allows Afghan nationals to apply for various visa categories, including student, business, medical, medical attendant, entry, and UN diplomat visas.

"All Afghan nationals can now apply for an Indian visa in six categories: medical visa, medical attendant visa, business visa, entry visa, student visa, and UN diplomatic visa. Afghan nationals who are in India on visas that were issued as per the old policy will have to now get it converted as per the new policy. They will have to approach the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) here in Delhi or any other part of India, as the case may be. The new visa module will help strengthen India-Afghanistan people-to-people ties further," he added.

India had previously suspended visa services to Afghan nationals after the Taliban seized power, with concerns over the safety of Indian officials in Kabul. However, India has now re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul and is actively engaging with the Taliban administration.

The decision follows growing diplomatic engagement between India and Afghanistan. Earlier on May 15, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Afghanistan.

Jaishankar also expressed his appreciation for Muttaqi's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He also welcomed the Afghan minister's "firm rejection" of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."The post added,“Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and our continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward.”

Both leaders also emphasised the importance of enhancing economic ties, with particular focus on developing the Chabahar Port, facilitating visas for Afghan traders and patients, and addressing the issue of Afghan prisoners in India.

Sharing a post on X, the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai wrote,“The Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephonic conversation with Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and advancing diplomatic engagement.”

"FM Muttaqi referred to India as a key regional country and highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations, expressing optimism that these ties will grow stronger. He also reiterated Afghanistan's commitment to a balanced foreign policy and the pursuit of constructive relations with all nations. In the conversation, FM Muttaqi requested facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release and return of Afghan prisoners currently held in India," the post added.

The post further said,“EAM Dr Jaishankar echoed the view that India shares historic ties with Afghanistan and reaffirmed India's intention to continue its cooperation with the country. He underlined the importance of collaboration in political and economic spheres. Dr. Jaishankar also assured prompt attention to the issue of Afghan prisoners and pledged to streamline the visa process. Additionally, both sides emphasised the development of the Chabahar Port.”