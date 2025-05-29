403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sunnova Stock In Focus After US Scraps $3B Loan Guarantee, Retail's Bearish
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Sunnova (NOVA) stock garnered retail attention in extended trading on Wednesday after the solar company said that the U.S. has scrapped a $2.92 billion loan guarantee awarded to the firm.</p> <p>Bloomberg reported, citing the company, that the Department of Energy terminated the guarantee on Friday after Sunnova officials informed the government that it did not intend to use the rest of the facility.</p> <p>The company has reportedly utilized approximately $371 million of the guarantee, which was awarded during Joe Biden's presidency, to aid in solar installations in low-income households.</p> <p>Sunnova has been grappling with higher costs due to elevated interest rates and lukewarm demand in the residential solar market, which has been impacted by the lowering of state incentives in key markets like California.</p> <p>The company has recently made several top-level executive changes, including appointing a new chief executive officer and financial officer.</p> <p>It has also raised concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern and is restructuring its debt. Bloomberg had reported earlier that the company could file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.</p> <p>The outlook for solar energy has dimmed over the past few weeks, as President Donald Trump's administration has moved to revitalize fossil fuel production and cut valuable incentives for renewable energy.</p> <p>Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bearish' (44/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'high.'</p> <img> <strong>NOVA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:14 a.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits</strong> <p>“This was known already, it's already cooked in the price,” one retail trader said.</p> <p>Sunnova stock has slumped nearly 94% this year.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment