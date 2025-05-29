403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bullish Call On DLF, Lloyds Metals: SEBI RA Sameer Pande Sees At Least 20% Upside Ahead
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande is bullish on DLF and Lloyds Metals in the short term, driven by strong technical chart setups and bullish momentum. </p> <p>He expects both stocks to deliver strong gains in the coming weeks. </p> <ol> <li><strong>DLF</strong></li> </ol> <p>DLF, India's leading real estate company, is likely to launch its first Mumbai housing project in the next two weeks. </p> <p>This is a premium residential project in Andheri (West), developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Mumbai.</p> <p>On the technical front, DLF has seen a positive breakout on the weekly charts, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 57. Pande expects the stock to reach new highs.</p> <p>He notes that the daily charts reveal a strong support around ₹770 - ₹750 levels, with a suggested stop loss on a closing basis at ₹730.</p> <p>Pande has set a target of ₹950 on DLF to be achieved by August 25.</p> <p>DLF shares are down 3% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <ol> <li><strong>Lloyds Metals </strong></li> </ol> <p>Lloyds Metals and Energy stands out as a leading player in India's iron and steel sector, operating as the sole iron ore miner in Maharashtra. </p> <p>The stock has shown strength on the daily charts, trading above its supertrend level. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 68, and Average Directional Index (ADX) is around 22.5.</p> <p>On the monthly charts, Lloyds Metals is near its all-time high, and a breakout above this would lead to positive momentum in the coming days. </p> <p>Pande identified strong support levels around ₹1,350 - ₹1,300 with suggested stop loss on a closing basis at ₹1,290. </p> <p>He expects Lloyds Metals to hit a target of ₹1,640 by the end of July.</p> <p>Lloyds Metals shares have risen 13% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment