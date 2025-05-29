403
Dixon Shares At Crossroads After Technical Breakdown: SEBI RIA Sees Long-Term Strength Despite Near-Term Weakness
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Dixon Technologies is exhibiting continued weakness after breaking down from an "M" pattern, according to SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Dixon Technologies shares were trading at ₹14,741.00, down ₹75.00 or 0.5% on the day.</p> <p>The advisor noted that the stock has consistently declined from recent highs and is now testing a critical support zone around ₹14,600. </p> <p>If this level fails to hold, the next demand zones are seen near ₹14,000 and ₹13,200. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 39, signaling weak momentum.</p> <p>Financial Independence added that to regain strength, Dixon must reclaim the ₹15,500 level, which may serve as a new support base. </p> <p>Until then, downward pressure could persist.</p> <p>Despite technical weakness, the advisor maintained that Dixon's fundamentals remain strong, backed by growth in electronics manufacturing and supportive PLI incentives. </p> <p>Financial Independence said the stock could offer potential for medium-term investors if signs of reversal emerge.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 18.2% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
