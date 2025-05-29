Cummins India Breaks Out Of Range After Q4 Print: SEBI RA Mayank Gupta Flags ₹3,242 As Key Level

Cummins India Ltd (CUMMINSIND) shows continued bullish momentum after breaking out from its consolidation range, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Gupta.

At the time of writing, Cummins India shares were trading at ₹3,187.50, up ₹211.4 or 7.1% on the day.

Gupta said that the daily chart shows the stock reaching new highs, which indicates a persistent upward trend.

The analyst added that Cummins India continues to perform above its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹2,890, which acts as a significant support level.

The next key level is the 200-day EMA at ₹3,242, as per Gupta.

Recently, Cummins India posted a standalone net profit of ₹521 crore in the March quarter, which declined 7% year-on-year.

The company's total revenue increased 6% year over year, reaching ₹2,414 crore. However, sales were down 21% sequentially.

Domestic revenue in the quarter increased 1% year over year to ₹1,935 crore, yet fell 25% from the previous quarter.

Export sales climbed by 39% compared to the previous year and increased by 3% from the previous quarter to reach ₹479 crore.

Cummins India proposed a final dividend of ₹33.5 per share for FY25, alongside the previously declared ₹18 interim dividend.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has declined 1.3% so far in 2025.

