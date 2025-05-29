403
Deepak Nitrite Posts Strong Q4 Results And Technical Gains: SEBI Ras Signal Further Upside
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The quarterly results of Deepak Nitrite Ltd indicate positive stock momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Deepak Nitrite shares were trading at ₹2,121.6, up ₹121.5 or 6.1% on the day.</p> <p>The company announced minor revenue growth, reaching ₹2,179 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to ₹2,126 crore in the same quarter last year. </p> <p>Net profit fell to ₹202 crore from ₹253 crore in the same period, while earnings per share (EPS) decreased to ₹14.84 from ₹18.61.</p> <p>Deepak Nitrite showed strong sequential performance, with its revenue increasing to ₹2,179 crore from ₹1,903 crore in the prior quarter. </p> <p>The company's net profit surged from ₹98 crore to ₹202 crore, while EPS rose from ₹7.19 to ₹14.84.</p> <p>Finance expert Palak said that despite a reduction in annual profit, the stock demonstrates potential growth on the back of strong sequential performance.</p> <p>Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Gupta noted that Deepak Nitrite recently crossed its 100-day exponential moving average, currently trading within a channel with resistance at ₹2,150. </p> <p>Gupta indicated a sustained breakout above this resistance could lead to further gains. </p> <p>He also pointed out a double bottom pattern near ₹1,780, suggesting a potential strong support level.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 15.1% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
