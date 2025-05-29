Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deepak Nitrite Posts Strong Q4 Results And Technical Gains: SEBI Ras Signal Further Upside

Deepak Nitrite Posts Strong Q4 Results And Technical Gains: SEBI Ras Signal Further Upside


2025-05-29 09:13:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The quarterly results of Deepak Nitrite Ltd indicate positive stock momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Deepak Nitrite shares were trading at ₹2,121.6, up ₹121.5 or 6.1% on the day.</p> <p>The company announced minor revenue growth, reaching ₹2,179 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to ₹2,126 crore in the same quarter last year. </p> <p>Net profit fell to ₹202 crore from ₹253 crore in the same period, while earnings per share (EPS) decreased to ₹14.84 from ₹18.61.</p> <p>Deepak Nitrite showed strong sequential performance, with its revenue increasing to ₹2,179 crore from ₹1,903 crore in the prior quarter. </p> <p>The company's net profit surged from ₹98 crore to ₹202 crore, while EPS rose from ₹7.19 to ₹14.84.</p> <p>Finance expert Palak said that despite a reduction in annual profit, the stock demonstrates potential growth on the back of strong sequential performance.</p> <p>Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Gupta noted that Deepak Nitrite recently crossed its 100-day exponential moving average, currently trading within a channel with resistance at ₹2,150. </p> <p>Gupta indicated a sustained breakout above this resistance could lead to further gains. </p> <p>He also pointed out a double bottom pattern near ₹1,780, suggesting a potential strong support level.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 15.1% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

MENAFN29052025007385015968ID1109611389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search