403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Can Coforge Break ₹8,700? SEBI RIA Sees Swing Opportunity Toward ₹9,000
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Coforge shares have risen 16% over the last month, and SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence sees room for further upside. </p> <p>Following a steady uptrend from its March lows, the stock is now testing a key resistance zone near ₹8,650 – ₹8,700, a level that previously capped rallies around January. </p> <p>The firm notes that should the stock sustain a move above ₹8700, this area could become new support, potentially opening the path toward ₹9,000 or higher in the short to medium term.</p> <p>On the downside, they have identified ₹8,200 as an immediate support, with a stronger base around ₹7,700, which has held well during previous pullbacks.</p> <p>The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 70 shows strength, but Financial Independence believes some consolidation at this stage would be healthy.</p> <p>Fundamentally, Coforge continues to shine due to robust deal wins, digital transformation tailwinds, and sectoral leadership. </p> <p>This reinforces its appeal as a candidate for swing or medium-term portfolios.</p> <p>The global IT solutions provider recently launched two new AI platforms, Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace. </p> <p>Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is 'neutral' on this counter. </p> <img> <span>Coforge sentiment and message volume on May 29 as of 12:05 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>Coforge shares have fallen 11% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment