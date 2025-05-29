Costco's Q3 May Reveal Full Scope Of Tariff Pressure After Walmart's Warning: Retail Watches Closely

Costco Wholesale's (COST) quarterly results, due Thursday, are expected to offer a clearer view of consumer spending trends and help gauge the extent to which tariffs are affecting retailers' bottom lines.

Analysts expect top and bottom-line growth, but will be looking for signs of deceleration.

Bernstein, which kept an 'Outperform' rating, said last week that Costco faces limited tariff risks given its bargaining power and ability to swap products easily.

However, the research firm added that if the results show a sustained deceleration in comparable sales growth, the stock will have downside risk, but would offer a good entry point for investors.

Rivals Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) posted healthy results for the last quarter. Walmart warned it would raise product prices, but Home Depot said it would avoid that now.

Costco's April numbers showed signs of softening. Its revenue grew 7% that month, a deceleration from 8.6% growth in March. Comparable store sales were 4.4%, easing from 6.4%.

Costco attributed two factors to its lower growth.

April had one fewer shopping day than last year due to Easter's calendar shift, which impacted total sales. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates and lower gasoline prices also contributed, the company said.

According to analyst estimates from Koyfin, Costco is expected to report revenue of $63.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter, up 7.8% from last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be 12.3% higher at $4.24.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment climbed higher to 'neutral' from 'bearish' the previous day.

Users were broadly optimistic ahead of the earnings report. One said the company's business model, based on recurring revenue from memberships, "keeps things stable."

Another user noted that top investors, such as Vanguard Group and BlackRock, own the stock, which signals confidence.

Costco shares are up 10.6% year to date.

