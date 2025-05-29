403
Railtel May Rally Toward ₹420 As Technicals Stay Strong: SEBI RA Anupam Bajpai
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>RailTel Corp Ltd (RAILTEL) will see further stock price growth based on key technical indicators, according to SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai.</p> <p>At the time of writing, RailTel shares were trading at ₹396.00, down ₹5.45 or 1.36% on the day.</p> <p>Since May 27, the stock has maintained a position above its 200-day moving average, which, per Bajpai, currently functions as strong support. </p> <p>On May 23, he pointed out the bullish crossover of the 20-day moving average over the 100-day moving average, which generally indicates increasing upward momentum.</p> <p>The stock's value increased by 3.56% and reached ₹401.45 during trading on May 29. </p> <p>Bajpai predicted that the stock would approach ₹420 soon, and the ₹386 200-day moving average would function as a critical stop-loss point.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 71 signals strong buying momentum. However, the analyst cautions investors about the possibility of overbought market conditions.</p> <p>RailTel Corp provides telecommunications services, including HD video conferencing and data centers, RailWire broadband and additional IT and telecom solutions. </p> <p>According to Bajpai's technical analysis, RailTel shares' recent performance demonstrates resilience and the potential for a sustained rally.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 2.2% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
