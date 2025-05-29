403
Deepak Fertilisers Breaks Resistance: SEBI RA Finance With Palak Sees Breakout Above ₹1,446
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Deepak Fertilisers is back on investors' radar, driven by its technical charts. The stock has risen 7% in the last week and was trading above its 52-week high at the time of writing this article. </p> <p>SEBI-registered analyst Finance with Palak notes the bullish trend for Deepak Fertilisers. </p> <p>She highlights that the stock currently trades above a resistance level of ₹1,446. The price action suggests an imminent breakout is likely if it manages to sustain above this threshold. </p> <p>Over the last few sessions, the stock has seen a surge in volumes and steady price action, indicating growing investor interest. </p> <p>Deepak Fertilisers shares are also forming a rising trendline, which supports the potential continuation of this uptrend.</p> <p>Technical charts suggest a potential buying opportunity if Deepak Fertilisers continues to trade above ₹1,446 and maintains its uptrend.</p> <p>The fertilizer company recently posted robust March quarter earnings with a 21% rise in profits to Rs 278 crore and a 28% rise in revenues to ₹2,667 crore. </p> <p>It reported that sales of bulk fertilizers exceeded 1 million metric tonnes. The company's specialty business segment now accounts for 22% of its revenue, up from 17% a year ago.</p> <p>The company is strategically shifting its focus from commodity fertilizers to specialty products </p> <p>The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹10 per share, subject to shareholder approval. </p> <p>Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment turned 'bullish' a day ago. </p> <img> <span>Deepak Fertilisers sentiment and message volume on May 29 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>Deepak Fertiliser shares have risen 24% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
