Instacart Promotes Insider Chris Rogers To CEO As Fidji Simo Heads To Openai
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Instacart (CART) has named Chief Business Officer Chris Rogers its next CEO, effective Aug. 15. He will succeed Fidji Simo, who is stepping down to join OpenAI in a senior leadership role.</p> <p>According to a company statement on Wednesday, Rogers will also be inducted into the board. Simo, who has been CEO of Instacart since August 2021, will remain chair of the board.</p> <p>Shares of Maplebear, Instacart's parent company, rose 1.5% in extended trading on Wednesday.</p> <p>Instacart also increased a previously announced share buyback plan to $1 billion from $750 million. As of March, about $218 million remained under the repurchase plan.</p> <p>Rogers joined Instacart in 2019 and was promoted to CBO in 2022. Before that, he spent over a decade at Apple (AAPL), serving in multiple roles, including managing director of Apple's Canada business.</p> <p>Earlier this month, Simo announced that she would join OpenAI as CEO of Applications, a newly created role in which she will report directly to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. She has been on the board of OpenAI since March 2024.</p> <p>The quick replacement comes at a time of strength for the grocery delivery company. The company posted strong order growth for the last quarter and recently launched a standalone app for group snack ordering at parties.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish,' down from 'neutral' a week back.</p> <img> CART sentiment and message volume as of May 28 | Source: Stocktwits <p>CART shares are up 13.5% year to date.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
