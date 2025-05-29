Rare Diplomatic Gesture: Sierra Leone Parliament Observes Silence To Honour Pahalgam Attack Victims (WATCH)

In an extraordinary diplomatic gesture, the Parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday observed a solemn moment of silence to honour the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The tribute was paid in the presence of a visiting high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, marking a rare show of solidarity from the West African nation.

The attack, which left 26 people dead, has triggered widespread international condemnation and intensified India's global diplomatic outreach. The Indian delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, reached Freetown on Wednesday after a stop in Congo. It is part of one of the seven multi-party delegations India has dispatched to 33 global capitals to brief world governments about the incident and India's stance on terrorism.

"@DrSEShinde led All-party delegation met Sierra Leone's Dy Defence Minister Col.(Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, & briefed him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism ops & reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Freetown posted on X.

In a statement, the High Commission added that the visit of the Indian delegation“reflects India's resolute commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscores its broader effort to engage the international community to ensure regional and global peace and stability.”

The Indian team included MPs from across the political spectrum: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

India and Sierra Leone share warm bilateral ties rooted in democratic values and South-South cooperation. The High Commission said the current visit is expected to“further consolidate bilateral relations and foster deeper strategic understanding between the two nations.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. India carried out precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The conflict saw swift retaliation from India and eventually de-escalated after talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries on May 10.