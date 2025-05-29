403
Stree 2 To Shaitan: Top 7 Horror Movies Of Bollywood
Highest Grossing Horror Movies: Kajol's horror movie Maa's trailer is out, and it's chilling! Here's a look at Bollywood's highest-earning horror films

Kajol's Maa, a horror film produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Jio Studios, is directed by Vishal Furia. It stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma and releases on June 27th.

1. Stree 2 (2024), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, rocked the box office. Made on a budget of 100 crore, it earned a whopping 874.58 crore.

2. Shaitan (2024), featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, was a box office hit. Made on a 65 crore budget, it earned 211.06 crore.

3. Munjha (2024), a horror film with Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, made waves. With a 30 crore budget, it earned 132.13 crore.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was a massive success. Made on a 70 crore budget, it raked in 266.88 crore.

5. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), with Vicky Kaushal, is a truly scary film. Its 37 crore budget yielded a 40 crore return.

6. Ragini MMS 2 (2014), starring Sunny Leone, is another horror flick. Made on a 19 crore budget, it earned 63.29 crore.

7. Ek Thi Daayan (2013), featuring Emraan Hashmi and Konkona Sen Sharma, earned 45.25 crore on a 24 crore budget.
