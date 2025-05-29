Can Saudi Arabia Convince Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Al Hilal And Stay For One More Season?

Saudi Arabia is engaged in tough negotiations to retain Cristiano Ronaldo for another season amid hints of his exit from Al Nassr and potential Club World Cup involvement.

Saudi football authorities are locked in“difficult” negotiations to retain Cristiano Ronaldo for another season, according an AFP report quoting a senior source from the kingdom's powerful Public Investment Fund (PIF), after the Portuguese icon hinted he was done with Al Nassr.

The source revealed to AFP on Thursday that Saudi officials are making a strong push to ensure Ronaldo remains in the Saudi Pro League next season, even as transfer discussions point toward a possible switch to domestic rivals Al Hilal or Asian champions Al Ahli.

"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the PIF source.

"First option is a transfer to Al Hilal with an opportunity to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup or to Asia champion Al Ahli," the source added.

The PIF, which oversees Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ahli, is keen to keep the 40-year-old forward in Saudi Arabia as the country looks to maintain global attention on its football ambitions.

Speculation about Ronaldo's future intensified after he posted "This chapter is over" shortly after the Saudi Pro League wrapped up with Al Nassr finishing third and once again failing to win a trophy.

Despite leading the league as its top scorer with 25 goals, Ronaldo has not managed to secure a domestic or continental title since joining Al Nassr in early 2023.

Adding urgency to the matter, a special transfer window will open from June 1 to June 10, exclusively for the 32 teams participating in the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament will be held in the United States starting June 14.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently acknowledged the possibility of Ronaldo featuring in the tournament.

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows," Infantino said during a recent interview with YouTuber IShowSpeed.

The PIF source emphasized that Ronaldo has played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of Saudi football and inspiring other international players to make the move.

"Ronaldo's presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia," the source said.

Ronaldo's initial signing in 2023 sparked a wave of late-career European stars heading to Saudi Arabia, helping transform the nation's footballing landscape as it prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo's Club World Cup participation could also reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who will represent Inter Miami at the tournament. Meanwhile, Ronaldo previously suggested he might end his career with Al Nassr - a club backed by key Saudi royals.

His future now hangs in the balance, as Saudi officials grapple with one of their toughest negotiations yet - trying to keep the world's most followed footballer in the desert kingdom for one last campaign.