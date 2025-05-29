Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Deep Depression Makes Landfall, Heavy Rain Warning Issued

The low-pressure system has moved inland. It has progressed further in the last few hours. The Alipore Meteorological Office reported that the depression made landfall on Thursday afternoon through the coast between West Bengal and Bangladesh

The low-pressure system has moved inland and progressed further in the last few hours. The Alipore Meteorological Office reported that the depression made landfall on Thursday afternoon.

The landfall point was near Raidighi, just 40 km southwest of Canning. This has resulted in heavy rainfall in districts across North and South Bengal.

The sea is rough, and fishermen are currently prohibited from venturing out. A red alert has been issued for the coastal areas.

The low-pressure system will move north-northeast across West Bengal and gradually weaken over land.

A storm warning has been issued for the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coastal areas, with winds of 50-60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph. The wind speed is expected to decrease to 40 kmph on Friday.

Heavy rain is forecast for South Bengal and the Gangetic plains from Thursday due to the low-pressure system. Very heavy rainfall is expected in the two 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad districts.

Heavy rain is also possible in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are possible in some areas of these districts.

Heavy rain is also likely in South Bengal on Friday. However, no separate warning has been issued for Kolkata. Heavy rain is expected in the two 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad districts on that day.

Even though the rain will decrease slightly from Friday, disruptions are expected to continue.

According to the Meteorological Office forecast, continuous rain and thunderstorms will continue in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong until Saturday. Heavy rain is also possible in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Sunday.