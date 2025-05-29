'Attitude Is Always Positive': Ravindra Jadeja Reflects On Virat Kohli's Test Captaincy

India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja praised former captain and stalwart batter Virat Kohli for his positive approach in Test cricket, highlighting his unwavering determination to take all 20 wickets and never give up, regardless of the match situation.

Under Virat's test captaincy in 68 Tests, India won 40, lost just 17, and 11 ended in a draw. His win percentage was 58.82, making him India's most successful Test captain.

Jadeja highlights Kohli's captaincy approach in Tests

In terms of wins, Virat retired as the fourth-most successful Test captain ever, with Graeme Smith of South Africa (53 wins in 109 matches), Australia's Ricky Ponting (48 wins in 77 matches), and Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 matches) above him. Virat has won the most number of Tests by an Asian captain.

"Virat Kohli's approach is always positive, especially in Tests. The special thing about Virat is that he always wanted to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all, whether at home or away. Be it 3-4 sessions or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition. His attitude is always positive," Ravindra Jadeja said while speaking on Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Jadeja on Virat Kohli's U19 days

Jadeja recalled his under-19 days, reflecting on Kohli's success, noting his consistent performance from the U-19s to international cricket. He mentioned their shared dressing room experience and Kohli's impressive achievements.

"We knew Virat Kohli would be successful because just like how he has amassed a lot of runs at the international level, he did in U-19s too. We were sure that he would continue to play at No. 3 for India too. It was nice to share dressing room with a player for so long, and see the kind of records he broke and the achievements he has scaled," Jadeja said.

Also, the 36-year-old believed in leading from the front as a batter. He has the most runs by an Indian captain in Tests, scoring 5,864 runs in 68 matches and 113 innings at an average of 54.80, with 20 centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 254*.

Virat Kohli in elite list as Test captain

Virat is ranked fourth as a batter among Test captains, with South Africa's Graeme Smith (8,659 runs in 109 Tests with 25 centuries), Australian Allan Border (6,623 runs in 93 Tests with 15 centuries), and Ricky Ponting (6,542 runs in 77 Tests with 19 centuries) ahead of him.

Earlier on May 12, the world stood in silence after Kohli announced his decision to retire from Tests just before the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).