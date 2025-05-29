'Bullets Against Bullets': 100 Riders To Journey From Kerala To Kashmir In Protest Against Terrorism

Kalady: In a powerful symbolic response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India is witnessing a unique movement-'Bullet Against Bullet', a 3,600-kilometer motorcycle journey from Kalady in Kerala to the Sharada Temple in Teetwal, Kashmir.

The initiative, led by Dr. R Ramanand, director of the Abhinavagupta Institute of Advanced Spiritual Studies and a prominent spiritual thinker and author from Kerala, is designed as a democratic counter-response to terrorism. The journey will begin on June 1 from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankara, and travel through the cultural and spiritual heartlands of India, ultimately reaching the sacred shrine of Sharda in Kashmir-a land once traversed by the philosopher Abhinavagupta.

Dr. Ramanand, who has been a frequent visitor to Kashmir over the past four years, was there just two weeks before the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Deeply moved by the tragedy, he felt a strong need to contribute meaningfully to the nation. This led to the conception of a unique, peaceful, and symbolic act of protest-matching the terrorists' bullets with India's own“Bullets” (motorcycles) in a non-violent, patriotic expression.

Chalo LOC: Patriots on a mission

A WhatsApp group named 'Chalo LOC' was formed to mobilize support, and thousands of like-minded patriots from across the country joined in solidarity-men, women, children, youth, the elderly, and members of the transgender community-united by a shared love for Bharat. From this massive outpouring of support, 100 riders were selected to undertake the journey.

These riders represent a cross-section of Indian society, including farmers, IT professionals, students, and more. Among them are 15 women, and the participants range in age from 20 to over 65. Despite the high personal cost-estimated at around Rs 60,000 per person-none of the participants are seeking funding or sponsorship. This is not a fundraiser, but a pure act of dedication.

Support from leaders

Dr. Ramanand shared details of his discussions with BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Both leaders expressed admiration and pledged their support. Chandrasekhar, himself a rider, even expressed interest in joining the journey at some point and asked to be kept informed of the route. Governor Arlekar also extended full moral support for the initiative.

A spiritual and national journey

The ride from Kalady to Kashmir is not just a physical expedition-it's being described by Ramanand as a journey along the“Sushumna of Bharat,” symbolizing a spiritual travel through the spine of the nation. Riders will be touching the lives, landscapes, and heritage that form India's soul.

The 12-day journey will begin on June 1st and conclude on June 12th in Kashmir. The organizational leadership of the 'Chalo LOC' movement includes Mani Karthik as President, Sukanya Krishna as Secretary, and Sumesh as Treasurer.