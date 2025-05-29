QOC President Meets Japan's Ambassador To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar HE Naoto Hisajima on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the strong sporting ties between the two countries and explored ways to further develop and strengthen cooperation in the coming period. Discussions also touched on topics of mutual interest, including preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Championships-Tokyo 2025 and the 20th Asian Games- Nagoya 2026.

It also discussed the promising opportunities for exchanging expertise between the two nations in the fields of sports administration and the organization of major events, building on the extensive experience both sides possess in this domain.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani reaffirmed the QOC's commitment to expanding international cooperation and knowledge exchange with friendly countries. He noted that the Qatari-Japanese partnership serves as a promising model for synergy in advancing the aspirations of the Olympic Movement and promoting sustainability and innovation in the sports sector at both regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by HE Secretary General of the QOC Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.