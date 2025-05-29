Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Wrestler Claims Gold Medal In Ulaanbaatar Open 2025


2025-05-29 09:08:50
Doha: Team Qatar announced that the wrestler Shahin Eidimohammad has secured a gold medal in the 82kg category at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025.

In a hard fought final, Eidimohammad emerged victorious over his Indian opponent and champion, showcasing skill and determination to claim the top spot on the podium.

This victory marks a significant milestone for in a rising international Qatari wrestling and highlights Eidimohammad's rising prominence on the global stage.

The Ulaanbaatar Open is recognized for attracting top-tier talent from around the world, making Eidimohammad's gold a notable accomplishment.

