Doha: Team Qatar announced that the wrestler Shahin Eidimohammad has secured a gold medal in the 82kg category at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025.

In a hard fought final, Eidimohammad emerged victorious over his Indian opponent and champion, showcasing skill and determination to claim the top spot on the podium.

This victory marks a significant milestone for in a rising international Qatari wrestling and highlights Eidimohammad's rising prominence on the global stage.

The Ulaanbaatar Open is recognized for attracting top-tier talent from around the world, making Eidimohammad's gold a notable accomplishment.