Municipalities Intensify Efforts In Preparation For Eid Al Adha

Doha, Qatar: In preparation for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday, several municipalities across Qatar announced intensified efforts to ensure public safety, hygiene, and food security.

These efforts include comprehensive inspection and monitoring campaigns targeting food establishments, enhanced sanitation and public health services, and the provision of safe and welcoming public spaces and recreational areas expected to attract significant crowds during the holiday.

In Doha, the Health Control Section of the Municipal Control Department at the Ministry of Municipality launched daily morning and evening inspection campaigns that will continue throughout the Eid holiday. These campaigns are designed to strengthen oversight of food safety standards and validity.

The initiative includes 14 field campaigns and approximately 10,000 inspection visits covering a wide range of food establishments. It also involves the collection of 250 food samples for laboratory analysis.

Key inspection targets include traditional food restaurants, butcher shops, live poultry suppliers, food production and distribution companies, restaurants, hotels, and shops selling fruits, vegetables, sweets, and nuts.

The campaign also extends to food outlets in public areas such as parks, beaches, and popular tourist destinations, including Souq Waqif, Msheireb, Katara, and The Pearl.



The campaign also includes inspections of women's salons, barbershops, and laundries, with instructions given to workers and consumers to raise awareness of proper hygiene practices.

Additional efforts will be made to provide guidance on safe food storage and transportation, as well as on the proper selection and slaughter of animals in accordance with public health regulations.

Al Wakrah also initiated an inspection and awareness campaign focused on traditional food restaurants to ensure compliance with health standards and to educate workers on proper food handling procedures as part of its Eid preparations.

Municipalities such as Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, and Al Daayen organized comprehensive operational plans for Eid Al Adha. These include enhancing the readiness of sanitation teams to operate around the clock, intensifying cleaning efforts in residential neighborhoods, markets, and high-traffic areas, and organizing traditional markets and livestock markets to ensure smooth operations in coordination with security authorities.

Supervision of abattoirs has been enhanced through increased operational capacity, additional work shifts, and the inclusion of veterinary inspectors to examine animals and ensure their wellbeing.

To maintain cleanliness during and after the slaughter process, the number of waste collection personnel and equipment has been doubled. Field patrols in neighborhoods and markets have been intensified and additional waste bins have been distributed at key locations.

A rapid response system for reports and complaints will be available through the unified call center.

The Ministry of Municipality asks the public to adhere to the use of licensed abattoirs for animal slaughter, avoid random and unsupervised practices, and cooperate with sanitation teams to maintain a clean and safe environment.

The Ministry emphasized that the success of these efforts relies on the awareness and cooperation of the entire community.