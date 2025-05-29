Icherisheher Reserve To Hold Children's Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve invites you to enjoy a children's festival called "Icherisheher, the World of Fairy Tales" on June 1, Azernews reports.

The festival, timed to International Children's Day, will begin with a children's parade at 11:30 and will last until 19:00.

The colourful event will take place at Maiden Tower Square, Double Tower Square, Tower Street, Baku Khans' Garden, Archaeological Garden, Small Tower Street, Quadrangular Tower, Baku Photography House and galleries of Icherisheher.

Theatre performances, concerts, games, art and interactive exhibitions, and master classes will be presented for children.

Azerbaijan celebrates International Day for Protection of Children on June 1.

The holiday was proclaimed by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children's rights embrace legal, social and other issues concerning children.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children is responsible for protecting children, developing their welfare, providing their rights and freedoms, as well as coordinating state policy in this sphere.

The Committee conducts regular monitoring in state-controlled institutions, investigates applications made by citizens and holds acknowledging campaigns.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events is organised in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.