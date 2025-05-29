Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big seal roams around South Africa’s streets

2025-05-29 09:05:16
(MENAFN) A big elephant seal took a different direction by mistake and was seen moving slowly and heavily in a street in a city in South Africa near the coast on Tuesday morning, astonishing citizens and rousing a rescue attempt to return him back to his home, the sea.

An animal accessibly group stated that a young man, was Navigating through the outskirts of Gordon’s Bay close to Cape Town, saw the seal, which weighs 2 tons.

The people from the town left their houses and filmed footage of the scene.

Law enforcement and a regional safety organization made efforts to capture the seal surrounding him with police cars. He fought a little his big head on top of one of the cars and climbed a little on top of another police car before escaping and slipping free, crossing the street, and continuing sealing on a sidewalk.

A group of marine life experts and a town veterinarian sedated the seal and directed him into an animal transportation caravan so he can get back to his to be in his natural environment at a close body of water.

