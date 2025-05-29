Nova Pacific Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization At Lara Project - Rush Assays Pending

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 8,500-metre Phase 1 drill program at the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Highlights:

Phase 1 drill program underway: The first 14 of 39 planned drill holes have been completed, with a total of 3,105 meters drilled to date.

Assay results are pending: The first 4 drillholes have been sampled and will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for rush assaying.

Massive sulphide mineralization encountered: Visual identification of key VMS-style minerals including sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and pyrite.

Twofold exploration objectives:



Verifying the historical resource, and

Testing new targets along strike and at depth to potentially expand the current geological model.

Significant catalysts ahead:



Rush results from initial holes are expected to generate sustained news flow, and A current mineral resource is targeted for Q4 of this year Sam Eskandari, the Company's CEO, stated, "We're off to a strong start at Lara. The visual confirmation of massive sulphide mineralization from our first drill holes is a compelling early indication of the project's potential. This phase of drilling is not only about verification; it's about revealing Lara's broader potential. With rush assays being submitted and multiple targets still ahead, we believe Lara is well-positioned to become a standout VMS project in British Columbia. We're looking forward to sharing a steady stream of results in the weeks to come." Phase 1 Drill Program Underway at the Coronation Trend Nova Pacific's Phase 1 exploration program is focused on completing approximately 8,500 metres across 39 holes. Drilling began in mid-May and a total of 3,105 metres have been drilled over 14 NQ-sized, diamond drillholes thus far, with drilling ongoing. Within the first processed drillholes, sections of visible massive sulphide and sulphide vein mineralization have been identified in altered felsic volcanics of the Sicker Group. Assay Results Pending The first 4 drillholes have been sampled and will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for rush assay. Core processing is ongoing, with samples from additional drillholes to be sent as they are completed.



Figure 1: Core from Hole NP25-001 showing sections of massive sulphide and sulphide veins containing Sphalerite, Galena, Chalcopyrite, and Pyrite. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Phase 1 Program The highly anticipated Phase 1 Program has two primary objectives: Confirming the Historical Resource: The Company plans to confirm the presence and extent of the mineralization that was included in the historical resource estimate. This current phase of drilling will provide updated geological data, incorporating modern assay techniques and quality control measures to align with industry best standards. Demonstrating Expansion Potential: Beyond confirmation drilling, the Company also plans to test recently identified high-priority exploration targets beyond the previously delineated mineralization along the Coronation Trend.



Figure 2 : Drill rig on site at the Lara Project. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Historical Resource Context The Lara Project hosts a historical resource estimate based on over 58,000 metres of drilling in 323 holes. Lara's historical Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), while not a current NI 43-101 compliant MRE, is considered relevant to provide context to assist the current drill targeting. The Company emphasizes that a Qualified Person has not yet validated this resource and it is not being treated as current.

Category Tonnes Zinc (%) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Gold (g/t) Indicated 1,146,700 3.01 32.97 1.05 0.58 1.97 Inferred 669,600 2.26 32.99 0.90 0.44 1.90

Table 1. Lara's Historical Resource Estimate (1% Zinc Block Cut-off)

Current Mineral Resource Estimate Targeted for 2025

Subject to assay results, the Company believes that the areas targeted in the Phase 1 drill program have the potential to support the calculation of an MRE in Q4 2025. In anticipation of reporting a current Mineral Resource, the Company has retained Mineit Consulting Inc. for the preparation of an updated technical report for the Lara Project.







Figure 3 : Tripoint Geological Services' geologist taking core measurements of recently received drill core.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Evaluation of Nearby Zones Underway to Advance Lara's Broader Potential

The Lara Project comprises 19 mineral claims totaling 4,671 hectares in a 17-kilometre-long belt of the McLaughlin Ridge Formation - a correlative of the Myra Formation that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine approximately 140 km to the northwest.

While the Coronation Trend has received the majority of past attention, Nova has commenced evaluation of six additional mineralized zones across the Project, many of which include historical drilling. These zones remain underexplored and represent compelling upside as part of the Company's strategy to define mineral resources beyond the Coronation Trend. Conceptual work programs are underway to support future exploration planning. The potential for lens-stacking and stratigraphic clustering, typical of VMS systems, further supports a broader exploration thesis.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., who is a consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific pursues early and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are well co-ordinated and broadly supported by addressing local priorities and concerns, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project boasts a significant historical resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling and the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

