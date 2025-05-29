Inzinc Mobilizes To Drill Test For Extensions To Sedex Zn-Pb-Ag Discovery At Indy Project, Central BC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) -("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce crew mobilization for diamond drilling at the Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project (100% interest) located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. The 2025 drill program, including 12 to 15 drill holes, will focus on expansion of near surface mineralization at the B-9 Zone where previous drilling included an intercept of 10.0% (zinc and lead) and 16.2 g/t silver over 9.9 m, and drill testing of the new Hilo Anomaly located east of B-9 (see Figure 1). Drilling will commence on or around June 1

Focus on Expansion of B-9 Zone - Mineralization Remains Open in All Directions



B-9 Zone - Near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver) at B-9 Zone has been intersected in 13 of 15 drill holes over a 450 m strike-length to a depth of 130 m and remains open for expansion in all directions.

Hilo Anomaly - New Hilo anomaly, 450 m strike with strong zinc, lead and barium in soil, located 400 m east of the B-9 Zone supports the potential eastward extension of B-9 mineralization.

Anomaly B - Only 450 m of the 2.4 km long soil Anomaly B (zinc, lead, silver, barium) has been drill tested and is host to B-9 Zone mineralization.

Airborne EM Geophysics - Airborne EM geophysical surveys identify a strong conductive response over 1.4 km coinciding with the upper or eastern edge of the soil Anomaly B and with B-9 Zone mineralization. Unexplored Targets - Additional large and unexplored targets are defined from 1100 line km of airborne geophysics, over 6000 soil samples and multiple years of detailed geology along a 11 km corridor known as the Main Trend.

Sedex District in Central BC

The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central British Columbia. The Indy project is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

The near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts (USGS, 20161). These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.









Figure 1: B-9 Zone Expansion Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Annual Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the annual grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,600,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share effective May 28, 2025. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website:

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: ...

Reference

1. Emsbo, Poul, Seal, R.R., Breit, G.N., Diehl, S.F., and Shah, A.K., 2016, Sedimentary exhalative (sedex) zinc-lead-silver deposit model: U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-N, 57 p., sir20105070N.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: InZinc Mining Ltd.