Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Court Ruling Puts Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs In Disarray

US Court Ruling Puts Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs In Disarray


2025-05-29 09:01:47
(MENAFN- Asia Times) A United States court has blocked the so-called“Liberation Day” tariffs that US President Donald Trump imposed on imported goods from around 90 nations. This puts implementation of Trump's current trade policy in disarray.

The Court of International Trade ruled that the emergency authority Trump used to impose the tariffs could not override Congress's right to regulate commerce with other countries.

Tariffs imposed through other legislative processes – such as those related to cars, steel, and aluminum – remain in effect. But the broad-based“reciprocal” tariffs will need to be removed within ten days of the court's ruling. Trump administration officials have already filed plans to appeal.

The ruling calls into question trade negotiations underway with more than 18 different nations, which are trying to lower these tariffs. Do these countries continue to negotiate or do they wait for the judicial process to play out?

The Trump administration still has other mechanisms through which it can impose tariffs, but these have limits on the amount that can be imposed or entail processes that can take months or years. This undermines Trump's preferred method of negotiation: throwing out large threats and backing down once a concession is reached.

Emergency powers were a step too far

The lawsuits were filed by US importers of foreign products and some US states, challenging Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

