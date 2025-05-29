US Court Ruling Puts Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs In Disarray
The Court of International Trade ruled that the emergency authority Trump used to impose the tariffs could not override Congress's right to regulate commerce with other countries.
Tariffs imposed through other legislative processes – such as those related to cars, steel, and aluminum – remain in effect. But the broad-based“reciprocal” tariffs will need to be removed within ten days of the court's ruling. Trump administration officials have already filed plans to appeal.
The ruling calls into question trade negotiations underway with more than 18 different nations, which are trying to lower these tariffs. Do these countries continue to negotiate or do they wait for the judicial process to play out?
The Trump administration still has other mechanisms through which it can impose tariffs, but these have limits on the amount that can be imposed or entail processes that can take months or years. This undermines Trump's preferred method of negotiation: throwing out large threats and backing down once a concession is reached.Emergency powers were a step too far
The lawsuits were filed by US importers of foreign products and some US states, challenging Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment