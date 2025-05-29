Small Business Owners Celebrate Growth In San Bernardino County With Opening Of Their Second Postalannex Store
"We're especially thrilled to bring together a diverse range of services under one roof, saving people time and offering them personalized attention. It's rewarding to contribute positively to the community and meeting the unique needs of local customers that truly fuels our enthusiasm every day," said Ehab and Yaseen.
Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.
"Ehab and Yaseen already have a good understanding of the franchise business model, and with them leading the new PostalAnnex in Highland, CA, we are confident that they will bring their valuable expertise to the PostalAnnex franchise," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands.
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.
For more information about this Highland, CA PostalAnnex location or the Ontario, CA location and the services offered, visit or .
ABOUT COMPANY:
Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit .
Contact: Michelle McKee
Phone: (619) 563-4800
Email: [email protected]
