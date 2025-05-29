Small Business Owners Celebrate Growth In San Bernardino County With Opening Of Their Second Postalannex Store

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in The Village at East Highlands shopping center at 7843 Church St. Ste. A-3, this new PostalAnnex will offer shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, plus private mailbox rental, notary public services, and office services.

"We're especially thrilled to bring together a diverse range of services under one roof, saving people time and offering them personalized attention. It's rewarding to contribute positively to the community and meeting the unique needs of local customers that truly fuels our enthusiasm every day," said Ehab and Yaseen.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Ehab and Yaseen already have a good understanding of the franchise business model, and with them leading the new PostalAnnex in Highland, CA, we are confident that they will bring their valuable expertise to the PostalAnnex franchise," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Highland, CA PostalAnnex location or the Ontario, CA location and the services offered, visit or .

