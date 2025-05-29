Chicken N Pickle Expands Vision With Strategic Growth Shift

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Growth isn't just about footprint, it's also about flexibility," said Brad Clarke, CEO. "We are responding to what we are hearing: cities want partners, consumers want meaningful experiences, and brands need to build with purpose."

Rising construction costs and uncertainty surrounding international economic headwinds have played a role in the shift, but the brand's optimism remains high as it re-evaluates its previously announced new locations and continues to sharpen the Chicken N Pickle prototype for future locations.

"We're seizing this moment as an opportunity to evolve," added Clarke. "We believe we can grow faster and smarter by leveraging both community collaboration and business agility; exploring smart, sustainable growth opportunities that keep us close to the community while expanding the ways we connect with our guests."

Backed by NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Chicken N Pickle is the fastest-growing pickleball entertainment concept in the country, and President Kelli Alldredge notes that the company's continued success will be built not only through square footage, but also through smart, scalable decisions that extend the brand's reach.

"We are confident that this strategic evolution positions Chicken N Pickle for enduring success," said Alldredge. "With a loyal and growing fan base, we remain dedicated to delivering unmatched experiences built around delicious food, community engagement, and pickleball. This shift in focus allows us to evolve with confidence and clarity. We want to grow smarter, not just bigger."

In addition to the pursuit of innovative new markets, Chicken N Pickle is also actively evaluating strategic acquisitions and partnerships to amplify its brand presence and operational efficiency.

Chef-Driven Restaurant

Chicken N Pickle's chef-driven menu is rooted in quality and crafted for craveability, serving responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, slow-roasted on a rotisserie and seasoned to perfection with four bold flavor blends. The menu also features pork and beef sandwiches, signature hand-cut fries and tots, and fan favorites like house-smoked wings and the nutrient-packed PowerBowl. Whether guests are refueling after a game or gathering with friends, every bite is designed to bring people together over seriously good food.

Supporting the Community

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to its communities through philanthropic and service-oriented efforts. Since its opening in 2016, Chicken N Pickle has helped thousands of local charities and given back more than $5 million to local nonprofits.

In 2024 alone, the company supported almost 9,000 charitable organizations, hosted more than 8,800 fundraisers, and infused more than $1.1 million back into local communities through in-kind donations, property give-backs and community cup campaigns. Additionally, every location employs a full-time community impact coordinator whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

Established in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, the company has expanded to Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; Glendale, Arizona, St. Charles, Missouri; Webster, Texas; Henderson, Nevada; Allen, Texas; and Thornton, Colorado.

About Chicken N Pickle®

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, we aim to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. Visit chickennpickle for more information.

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle