Tequity Advisors Welcomes Erik Wayton As Senior Vice President, M&A Advisor

In his role as SVP, Erik will focus on building and nurturing relationships with CEOs and executive teams, guiding them through the complexities of M&A transactions in high-growth sectors including FinTech, HealthTech, GovTech, AI, SaaS, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) . His deep understanding of business development and digital transformation positions him as a trusted partner for companies looking to maximize value and achieve strategic growth.

"Erik's deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver transparent, integrity-driven advisory services," said Alex MacKay , President and Co-Founder at Tequity Advisors. "His ability to connect with technology leaders and facilitate successful outcomes will further strengthen Tequity Advisors' reputation as a trusted partner in the M&A landscape."

Tequity Advisors has established itself as a leading advisor in the technology sector, with a proven track record of over 50 successful transactions in the past five years, working with SaaS companies, legacy software providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), service providers, and XaaS companies across major cloud ecosystems. The firm's focus on transparency, integrity, and client-centricity continues to drive its success.

"I'm excited to join Tequity Advisors and contribute to its legacy of excellence in M&A advisory," said Erik Wayton . "I look forward to partnering with innovative technology companies and helping them achieve their strategic goals with confidence and clarity."

Based in Austin, Texas, Erik leads Tequity Advisors' new office at 111 Congress in the heart of downtown, a strategic move in the firm's US expansion. Austin's reputation as a hotspot for technology, SaaS, and AI startups makes it the ideal location for Tequity to tap into the region's vibrant tech ecosystem and support the growing number of innovative companies driving the area's rapid expansion.

About Tequity

Tequity Advisors partners with Enterprise B2B SaaS, product and services companies to drive growth and expertly navigate exit strategies through M&A. With decades of experience as executives, consultants, and business owners in the software and IT sectors, Tequity offers unparalleled industry insights and a global network of strategic, growth-driven buyers. Tequity is committed to facilitating successful M&A transactions that maximize value and fuel long-term success.

