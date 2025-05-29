Intermountain And Golden State Divisions Of The Salvation Army Choose RKD As Fundraising Agency Of Record

By tailoring fundraising strategies to each Division's unique needs, RKD will accelerate each one's growth in donor relationships, digital transformation and, importantly, net revenue.

"We knew we wanted more than a direct mail partner," said Major Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Intermountain Division. "RKD Group presented us with a cutting-edge fundraising program that takes advantage of technology to speak to donors where they are."

RKD Group helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations such as The Salvation Army modernize their fundraising programs and drive sustainable revenue growth. Through a combination of data-driven insights, strategic innovation and creative storytelling, RKD empowers organizations to build deeper donor connections and amplify their mission.

"The Salvation Army has a long history of providing hope and help to those in need, and we are honored to support their mission by bringing new strategies and fresh perspectives to their fundraising efforts for years to come," said Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We are deeply honored to add these two Divisions to those already served by RKD and our subsidiary, Summit Marketing."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing agency serving nonprofit organizations across North America. With expertise in direct response, digital marketing, omnichannel fundraising, and donor engagement, RKD helps nonprofits break through the noise, build lasting donor relationships, and drive meaningful impact. For more information about RKD Group and its services, visit rkdgroup .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped more than 27 million people in 2024 overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 6,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA .

