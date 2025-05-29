Ben Bronston Awarded 2025 Visionary Spotlight Award For Excellence In IT And Telecom Legal Services

Recognized in the Legal/Regulatory Category by ChannelVision Magazine

DALLAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has named Ben Bronston a 2025 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner in the Legal/Regulatory category. This well-earned distinction recognizes the exceptional leadership and expertise of both Ben and his team at Bronston Legal in delivering strategic legal counsel to the IT, telecom and managed services industries.

This annual competition is designed to highlight the business, service provider and overall contributions to communications and the channel, including products, services, deployments and channel-related achievements across multiple categories.

Each year, ChannelVision's editors and an independent panel of judges evaluate entries based on key categories such as overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

Ben and his team at Bronston Legal stood out for their unique ability to help IT, telecom and managed service providers and channel partners avoid legal pitfalls and negotiate smarter deals. With a reputation built on decades of experience, Bronston Legal serves as an indispensable partner for clients nationwide, delivering unmatched legal counsel that enables rapid growth and drives long-term value.

"This recognition from ChannelVision Magazine is especially meaningful because it reflects the core of what we do," said Ben Bronston, long-time industry thought leader and Principal Lawyer of Bronston Legal. "We've built our reputation over several decades by helping IT, telecom and managed service providers and channel partners navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges with confidence. By combining deep industry insight with a business-first approach, we empower our clients to make smarter decisions, stay compliant and drive long-term success."

"This was a very competitive year," said ChannelVision President and CEO, Berge Kaprelian. "Despite signs of a tightened economy, we saw organizations placing great value in innovation and market distinction. We applaud our 2025 VSA winners on a job well done."

Be on the lookout as ChannelVision's 2025 Visionary Spotlight Awards are published in full as part of the May/June 2025 issue of ChannelVision Magazine, available in both print and digital format on channelvisionmag .

About Bronston Legal

Bronston Legal is the trusted IT, telecom and managed services counsel of choice for businesses, service providers and channel partners nationwide. Our deep knowledge of the issues affecting your business, combined with unmatched industry insight, enables us to negotiate smarter deals, successfully navigate complex matters and obtain better outcomes for our clients. We rely on decades of unrivaled industry experience to succeed where others fail, helping enterprises, business customers, MSPs, VARs, MVNOs, TSDs, TAs and service providers achieve their goals while avoiding legal pitfalls and remaining compliant. As the most experienced and accomplished name in telecom and IT, we employ a business-first approach to consistently deliver strategic legal counsel that drives long-term business value. With Bronston Legal at the helm, you can pursue your business objectives with confidence. For more information, visit telecomlawyer .

Follow Bronston Legal: LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Stephanie Farrell, CMO

Outsourced Marketing Solutions

[email protected]

774.276.1521

SOURCE Ben Bronston

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED