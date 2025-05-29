Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gateway Financial Partners Names Mike Kitzman As Chief Engagement Officer

2025-05-29 09:01:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This promotion reflects Gateway's ongoing commitment to delivering impactful advisor support and strengthening relationships that drive measurable growth. In his new role, Mike will be at the forefront of fostering a culture of connection, innovation, and loyalty that aligns with the firm's mission and values.

"Mike has long demonstrated a passion for building strong relationships and championing the success of our advisors and partners," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners. "His leadership in this role will further strengthen Gateway's collaborative and growth-minded culture."

Mike's appointment as Chief Engagement Officer signals an exciting step forward for Gateway's strategic vision-centered on deepening advisor support and building long-term, values-aligned relationships across the industry.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Silvi Weatherill
860-430-8198
[email protected]
joingateway

SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109611266

