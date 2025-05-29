Gateway Financial Partners Names Mike Kitzman As Chief Engagement Officer
"Mike has long demonstrated a passion for building strong relationships and championing the success of our advisors and partners," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners. "His leadership in this role will further strengthen Gateway's collaborative and growth-minded culture."
Mike's appointment as Chief Engagement Officer signals an exciting step forward for Gateway's strategic vision-centered on deepening advisor support and building long-term, values-aligned relationships across the industry.
